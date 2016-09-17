Ocean Springs event wants people to 'Let It Grow'

Vendors from various places came together to help local residents learn new ways of healthy living. (Photo source: WLOX News)

"Let It Grow" is the theme of the 10th annual Feast of Flavors in Ocean Springs.

Vendors from all over, including the Ocean Springs Fresh Market, convene on the L & N Depot Plaza to help locals grow their way to healthy living.

"This is just a way to celebrate all things local on the Gulf Coast," said Cynthia Sutton with the Chamber of Commerce.

Tracy Galloway from St. Martin taught a class called Edible Landscapes. He is a firm believer that you are what you eat.

"We walk by medicine; food is medicine. It's still true we are what we eat and drink," Galloway said.

He's even passed on that mantra to one of his apprentices

"Well, I like to eat stuff that [is] natural and not having preservatives or anything because I really care about my body, what I put in my body, because you are what you eat and drink," said Destiny Stewart.

Stewart and Galloway both agree that having a healthy lifestyle starts in the ground, and lucky for South Mississippi residents, they live in the perfect place to start.

"This is Gulf Coast. This is zone 9. This is the best zone in America to grow something in. You get something to come out of the ground 12 months out of the year here," said Galloway.

The event featured several classes taught by master gardeners, including Galloway.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.