LSU commit Myles Brennan breaks Mississippi state passing record

LSU commit Myles Brennan breaks Mississippi state passing record

St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan attempts a pass to Corbin Blanchard that turned into a 68-yard touchdown.
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

With a 17-yard pass to Andrew Trapani in the first quarter, Myles Brennan officially surpassed fellow St. Stanislaus quarterback Dylan Favre for the most passing yards in a career by a player in the state of Mississippi.

Brennan, who is rated a three-star prospect by most recruiting services and four-star by ESPN, entered the game just 125 yards shy of Favre's previous record of 12,559 yards. The LSU commit completed 29 of 32 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the Rockachaws' 40-14 weather-shortened win over the D'Iberville Warriors Friday night. 

"The kid is a phenomenal talent," St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides said. "There are things that he has that you can't coach or teach. So ultimately what I try to do is create an intense type of atmosphere with certain drills so that a game potentially becomes easier."

He threw four touchdowns in the first half to three different players -- Corbin Blanchard (68 yards), Chase Rogers (14 yards) and Darius Pittman (2 and 13 yards).

Brennan now has 12,786 career passing yards. The Rockachaws have five games remaining in the regular season and possibly more as St. Stanislaus attempts to make it back to the 4A state title game for the third consecutive year.

