Jackson Co. man reported missing found safe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
James Earl Woodward (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) James Earl Woodward (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Gautier man reported missing by his family Wednesday is safe, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

James Earl Woodward contacted the sheriff’s department and said he is in Moss Point with a friend and he would let his family know he was OK.

