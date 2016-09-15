MORA teams up with SRHS for organ donor drive

Right now, thousands of people across the nation are in need of an organ transplant. Each year, 125,000 patients find themselves on an organ donor wait list.

In an effort to raise awareness and increase organ donor rolls, Singing River Health System has teamed up with Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency to enroll people in the organ donor registry.

The group set up a station outside the cafeteria at Ocean Springs Hospital on Thursday to allow anyone who passed by a quick and easy way to become an organ donor.

SRHS officials not only want to sign up new organ donors, but also want to begin the conversation within families about the difficult choices that have to be made at the time of death.

"This not only signs people up, but it helps create an awareness. Even if people don't want to stop, it might give them pause for thought and let them start a conversation with their family about what's going to happen when I die," said Kim Henderson, SRHS Director of Critical Care Services.

One of the main points made at the drive was how easy it is to become an organ donor.

Anna Jacobs, with MORA, says by going to www.msora.org, and following the instructions on the website, anyone can sign up in a matter of minutes.

