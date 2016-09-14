Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $33M in contracts to overhaul, design ships

Huntington Ingalls Industries made two major announcements concerning the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula on Wednesday.

The shipyard has been awarded a $14 million base contract to overhaul the USS Ramage, and a $19 million contract modification to accelerate design work for the Navy’s amphibious warfare ship replacement, LX(R).

The destroyer USS Ramage was originally built at Ingalls and delivered to the Navy in 1995. Its overhaul includes ship alterations, repairs, and testing.

“Ingalls has a longstanding tradition in the overhaul/modernization business,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “We are pleased with the Navy’s confidence in us to perform this work on DDG 61. It was the fifth Aegis destroyer built at Ingalls, and our shipbuilders are looking forward to performing quality work on the ship so she can return to the Navy with enhanced capability on or ahead of schedule.”

The work is expected to be completed by the second half of next year. Ingalls has built and delivered a total of 28 Arleigh-Burke-class destroyers to the Navy.

As for the design acceleration contract, Ingalls originally announced on June 30 it was selected to perform most of the contract design work for LX(R). The contract was part of an agreement to build the amphibious assault ship LHA 8.

Overall, the contract to build LHA 8 is worth $3.1 billion.

“This acceleration contract is extremely important for a shipbuilding program that is extremely important to this nation,” said Cuccias. “The LX(R) program will continue a stable, hot production line of talented shipbuilders and a robust supplier base across this country. The competitive value that Ingalls brings to design and build these affordable, capable and survivable warships is essential to meet the missions of our Navy-Marine Corps team.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.