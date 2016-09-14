Morning fire in Gautier destroys home

Crews faced challenges of heat and fatigue while fighting the fire. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Carly Tyson says flames ripping through her grandparents are to blame for the charred remains that stand in Gautier.

"It looks pretty damaged, I didn't think it'd be as bad. I thought maybe there should be some of it left, but I think it's just standing with the bricks now," Tyson said.

Firefighters say they got a call around 8:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Ferry Point Road. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the entire home.

"We responded three engines. There were four occupants at home at the time of the fire," said Gautier Deputy Police Chief Derek McCoy.

Tyson says her grandfather - who has a disability - uncle, aunt, and family friend all escaped with no injuries.

"I was pretty emotional and then I found out my paw paw barely made it out, so that was pretty terrifying," Tyson said.

Tyson's grandmother says it is the second time the house has burned down.

"In '85 she left something on the stove and it burned down. It's like deja vu," said Tyson

Crews extinguished most of the flames by 10:30 a.m., but did face some challenges while battling the fire.

"The most challenge we've had is firefighter fatigue, and the heat itself," McCoy said.

McCoy says battling heat takes a lot of bottled water, and rotating shifts among firefighters on scene.

"Each fireman has approximately 50-75 pounds of gear on his back the whole time that they're in operation. So, you have to make sure what they need to stay hydrated," said McCoy.

McCoy says once the fire is completely out, they can start digging through what's left of the home and figure out what caused the blaze.

