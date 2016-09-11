Dog risks life and limb to reunite with family

Ethan says no one else has a three-legged dog. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Even with an injury, Zeus found his way home. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Zeus is not your average puppy. The 7-month-old pit bull and great Dane mix has experienced more than an average dog will in a lifetime.

It all started about a month ago when Zeus and his brother Jupiter got loose.

"They go out to use the bathroom, and they go in and out the doggy door, and there's a mud hole they like to play in in the woods. Well, they just went out and didn't come back one day," said Zeus's owner, Misty Owens.

Three weeks passed and the family was beginning to lose hope.

"And the next thing we know, we heard this big clatter in the room with the doggy door is at....Zeus walks in the doggy door, sits down and just looks at us," said Owens. "'Oh my God,' that's all I could say was 'Oh my God, Oh my God, Oh my God.'"

But, something wasn't right with Zeus.

"He walked in with just bones sticking out of his hand," said Owens.

Zeus was severely injured and needed medical attention. The family rushed him to a 24-hour emergency vet who said they'd need to take drastic measures to ensure his health.

"Well, they said if they didn't take it off at the shoulder that he would never gain his balance," said Owens.

The vet said Zeus' injury probably resulted from him getting stuck in a trap meant for coyotes.

"Well of course, you know the trap will cut you anyway," said Owens. "They don't know if he either pulled it out or chewed it off."

The family became the new owners of a three legged dog, a responsibility they say has its ups and downs.

"He has clumsy moments. Other than that, he's been doing good. He wants to play with the other dogs, but of course we can't let him"

Unfortunately Zeus's brother never made it back home. If the family has learned anything from the experience, it's to never give up hope.

