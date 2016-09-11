3 injured pelicans found on Coast shores within 24 hours

Dubuission believes recent storms are to blame for the pelican injuries. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Saturday night, two men worked to rescue an injured pelican near the old Biloxi lighthouse.

"Yeah, we seen her and I couldn't help but call. It didn't seem right to leave her there," said Ryan Simmons.

Reaching out to Wild at Heart Rescue after finding the animal, Simmons and Chad Tomlin knew they had to act fast.

"We had one shot to get this bird and if it would have gotten in the water, he would have drifted out and he would have stayed like that for God knows how long hurting until he died," said Missy Dubuission, the director of Wild At Heart Rescue.

Dubuission says that while the rescue deals with similar cases all the time, the latest call is bit odd.

"In the past 24 hours we've gotten calls about three pelicans severely in distress," Dubuission said. "One had a spine fracture, the other two had severe wing fractures. One of them had wings basically holding on by the feathers."

After being rescued, animals are taken to the Gulf Coast Animal Hospital. There, veterinarians check them out and recommend rehab or further action.

Unfortunately, the three pelicans were injured beyond repair and needed to be euthanized.

"I'm thinking maybe the storms might have caused a lot of the damage, and they're just know being washed into our Gulf here," Dubuission said.

But, something good did come from the tragedy.

"Ryan and Chad were out there and because of this, they are actually going to start volunteering," Dubuission said.

