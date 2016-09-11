Pascagoula-Gautier school district hosts years first super Saturday

Pascagoula Gautier School District held its first Super Saturday of the year this weekend at the Aaron Jones Interactive Center. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

It was the first Super Saturday of the year for Pascagoula-Gautier School District. And the theme was "Mad Scientist." Kid's filled the Aaron Jones Interactive Center, making stops at the many different learning booths.

"It's kinda awesome here, that's what I've got to say," said 10 year old Celena Smith. "There's a bunch of stuff you can learn today... a bunch."

More than 1,300 kids participated at the event, with the biggest attraction by far being the distillation simulator by Chevron Refinery. Kids hopped on bikes and pedaled to distill crude oil.

Happening now - science super Saturday at Aaron Jones interactive center in Pascagoula pic.twitter.com/UXblU92L7n — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) September 10, 2016

"Whoever pedals the fastest will be the winner," said 10 year old Dominike Russell.

And the kids loved it.

"It was really fun learning how they make gasoline," said 10 year old Jacy Miller. "If someone didn't invent gasoline, you wouldn't be able to get here and learn about it."

Chevron wasn't the only community partner in the building. Ingalls shipbuilding had a section that was also a big hit, where kids could do everything from connect circuits to enter a virtual reality.

"It gets me excited to learn because its fun and exciting and mathematical," said 10 year old Josten Calix.

Mississippi Power was on hand, as well.

Russell says he learned the most from the company's bubble-making station.

"How gas is made, about liquids solids and yea," said Russell.

District administrators say they're glad to offer a free educational event.

"We want them to take away what they've learned from these science experiments," said district director of early beginnings Kelly McCorkle. "And they'll be able to apply them to their science classes, but they've also had a wonderful bonding time with their parents and siblings."

And the kids who attended seemed to agree. There will be five more themed Super Saturdays this school year. The events are open to the public and are free of charge.

Alorah is 7 years old and my junior reporter of the day, she's reporting live from the Science Super Saturday pic.twitter.com/LZsgA4ms0W — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) September 10, 2016

Visit the district's website for a schedule of future events and themes.

Copyright WLOX 2016. All rights reserved.