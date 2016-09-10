Bay St. Louis mayor on new developments: 'I had no idea'

The investigation into the Bay St. Louis police chief's death has taken yet another turn, leaving Mayor Les Fillingame unsure what to think anymore.

A new twist was added to the story on Saturday when the mayor confirmed to WLOX News Now that Police Chief Mike DeNardo's mother is not deceased. DeNardo originally told Fillingame that he was in New York following the death of his mother, even going so far as to weave an intricate story about being stranded in Ohio and having to take a 20-hour bus ride home.

The conversation between Fillingame and DeNardo, which was verified through messages provided to WLOX by the mayor, has left more questions than answers for investigators.

"Obviously, he (DeNardo) had given me the wrong information before," said Fillingame. "I had no idea it was the wrong information and I'm not sure what the right information is anymore. I don't know anything to say than that this particular issue was related improperly, or rather erroneously, to me."

On Friday, WLOX reported that Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam found a note from DeNardo Thursday night after the police chief shot himself in the chest outside the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

Adam says the letter was written to him by DeNardo and apologized for lying to the sheriff about payroll fraud. The sheriff says DeNardo was facing an investigation by multiple state and local authorities after allegations surfaced about discrepancies in the department's finances.

After being informed that he was being investigated, Bass says DeNardo went to the parking lot, retrieved a shot gun and shot himself.

"Just a lot of unanswered questions. And we're not going to answer them trying to answer them prematurely. We are going to wait until all the facts are in, all the figures are in, the investigation is done. Then we can talk about what's happened, what's transpired. And then we can move forward from that," Fillingame added.

Bay St. Louis City Council President Lonnie Falgout sent this message to WLOX on Saturday, "There is an ongoing investigation on many fronts regarding City of BSL. I will not have and or will give any comments, statements and or information until cleared to do so. I defer any and all inquiries to Sheriff Ricky Adam of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.