Survivor of fatal Biloxi fire attempts to move forward - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Survivor of fatal Biloxi fire attempts to move forward

Gonter says she is feeling survivor's guilt following the death of her friend. (Photo source: WLOX News) Gonter says she is feeling survivor's guilt following the death of her friend. (Photo source: WLOX News)
(WLOX) -

A woman who escaped an east Biloxi house fire is rebuilding her life after losing everything. 

Linda Gontner is trying to get used to her new surroundings as she remembers the man whose home she lived in, 79-year-old Ollie "Bubby" Lamey, Jr.

"I was scared to death, I said 'Go back there and get Bubby. Go pound on that door and go get him,' but my little dog ran down hall way, jumped on side, he was in there trying to get door open," Gontner said. 

Gontner says firefighters couldn't rescue Lamey in time. 

"It took quite a while to get the fire out. And I believe that if the smoke hadn't been so bad, I couldn't go get him because I have asthma, little dog, someone else could have gotten him out of there," Gonter noted. 

Firefighters at the scene say it appeared Lamey died in his sleep with his dog by his side. Now, Gontner and her dog are living in Vancleave with her sister, Katie St. Amant. 

"She lost everything in the fire. We're trying to find a three or four bedroom in D'Iberville because my sister needs to be close to doctor," said St. Amant. 

Gontner says she has no insurance, and is in need of things like household items, clothes, and dog food.

Those who would like to help can visit any Hancock Bank, where Linda Gontner has an account set up in her name.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly