Bay St. Louis residents react to loss of former Chief of Police - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay St. Louis residents react to loss of former Chief of Police

Residents say they are shocked at news of DeNardo's death. (Photo source: WLOX News) Residents say they are shocked at news of DeNardo's death. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Bay St. Louis community is in mourning over news that Police Chief Mike DeNardo died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. 

People in the Bay who knew Chief DeNardo well say they're in a state of shock.

"He was a great guy.  He was a very amiable person, one you could communicate with. He didn't sit behind the desk all the time and get somebody else to do his work for him and answer questions for him.  He was there, and it's just one of those things that leaves us all pondering what in the world would bring him to do such a thing," said Sam Moore. 

Jeff Harding, who was at the Bay St. Louis Police Department at the time of the shooting, says he's known Denardo for 11 years.

"I understand that his mother passed away in last few days, don't know if that had anything to do with it," noted Harding. 

For now, Bay Saint Louis residents like Sam Moore say they'll always remember former Chief Mike DeNardo fondly.

"We're sorry, for him, for the family, praying for everybody, his family, himself, and we hope the truth will come out as to why he was asked to be relieved of his duties, anxiously await a verdict on that and may he rest in peace," Moore noted.

They also say they hope somebody can come up with more answers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

