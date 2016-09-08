Study shows USM has huge economic impact on the coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Study shows USM has huge economic impact on the coast

The University of Southern Mississippi commissioned a study on the economic impact of USM in South Mississippi, including the coast. (Photo source: WLOX) The University of Southern Mississippi commissioned a study on the economic impact of USM in South Mississippi, including the coast. (Photo source: WLOX)
Chamber members attending the presentation said they knew the impact was large, but didn't know it was this big. (Photo source: WLOX) Chamber members attending the presentation said they knew the impact was large, but didn't know it was this big. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

$603 million a year. That's the price tag a new study just put on the University of Southern Mississippi's economic impact. 

USM officials used a Coast Chamber sponsored Economic Vibe meeting Thursday to reveal the study's findings. It showed the school paid $33 million in taxes, employed more than 4,200 people, and created almost 1,300 hundred jobs on the coast.

"We understand the impact of Southern Miss, but to see it in stark black and white like this is impressive and important. Because we're going to see more research, we're going to see more growth," said Thomas Broadus with the Focus Group. 

To grow, more students are needed. And school leaders already have a plan to make that happen.

"Just doing a lot of direct marketing. We've gone out very strong this year with high school students in particular. We've got a transfer team that works with the community college students and we're working to grow," explained USM Dean of Admissions Kate Howard.

The Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach will play a major role in that growth.

"Our commitment is strong," said Campus Vice-President Dr. Steve Miller. "In the two years that I've been here, since June of 2014, we've invested almost $10 million in infrastructure and improvements. And we've got about another $15 million on the books going forward for that campus."

One of the topics that came up at the Economic Vibe was Mississippi's so-called "brain drain." Currently, 40 percent of the students who graduate from USM leave the state for more money and better opportunities. What can be done to stop that? 

"We need to do more and we need to do better in terms of tying our research and our education to diversifying the state's economy. If we can do that, that's going to promote job growth and that's the key to keeping those who grow up here, to stay here," said Doug Vinzant, USM's Vice-President of Finance and Administration. 

Following Thursday's presentation on the coast, USM officials traveled to the main campus in Hattiesburg to unveil the study in that city.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly