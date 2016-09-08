Man arrested during raid at Ocean Springs home

Mystery continues to surround a Thursday morning raid and arrest at an Ocean Springs home.

Around 7:30 a.m., FBI agents, along state and local officers, arrived at a home at the corner of Temple Terrace and Halstead Road. Armed with a search warrant, authorities raided the house.

"There were multiple occupants inside the residence at the time of the search," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Rachel Byrd. "They are associated [related] with one another, yes. There were multiple individuals of multiple ages inside the residence."

Shortly before noon, a handcuffed man was brought out, placed in a vehicle, and driven away. Evidence was removed from the house, and a woman and a young girl were seen leaving the home in a vehicle.

Although she cannot release the man's name, or any charges have been filed against him, Byrd confirms that the investigation began several months ago.

"There are individuals in this case who could be potential victims, so we are still evaluating that information," said Byrd.

Neighbors say Temple Terrace is a quiet street where everybody knows each other. However, they never interacted with the family that lives in the house.

"I understand there will be a lot of questions, especially in that part of Ocean Springs. The investigation will be continuing on, so at this time, I can't release anything, but I do understand the concern of the citizens," said Byrd.

The man arrested is being held in the Stone County Jail, and will make his initial appearance in federal court in Gulfport Friday.

The state Attorney General's Office, Ocean Springs Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the investigation.

