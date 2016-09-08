Update: Body recovered from waters off Biloxi's coastline - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Person overboard, crews searching

Update: Body recovered from waters off Biloxi's coastline

By Tara Roe, Producer
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

At just after 7:30 Thursday morning, rescue crews located a body in six feet of water off Biloxi's coastline. That was more than two hours after someone on a shrimp boat contacted authorities. He let them know a person was in the water east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor struggling to stay afloat.

Crews with the Biloxi Police Department, the Biloxi Fire Department, the Department of Marine Resources, and AMR rushed to the scene. Two boats were in the water. Rescue crews also searched from the beach.

Check WLOX.com later today for more information about this apparent drowning.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

