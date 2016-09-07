Harrison Co. deputies looking for suspect in church burglaries

The suspect was scene leaving in this maroon, Honda CRV. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department).

The suspect is scene in this image wearing dark capri pants and a gray shirt. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department).

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries outside Holy Family Parish in Long Beach. According to Chief Deputy Ron Pullen, the burglaries happened Thursday, Sept. 1, around 2:30 p.m.

Surveillance cameras at the church caught the suspect pulling handles on several vehicles parked in the parking lot. At one point, the woman is seen breaking the window of one of the vehicles, Pullen said.

The suspect is described as a white woman with dark brown hair, wearing dark, capri style pants and a gray shirt. She reportedly drove away in what appears to be a maroon Honda CRV, which is a small SUV.

If you recognized the woman, call Harrison County dispatch at 228-865-7060.

