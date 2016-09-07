Pascagoula possibly heading back to the polls for prepared foods tax

Voters in Pascagoula may soon be going back to the polls to vote on a 2 percent tax increase on prepared foods.

City manager Joe Huffman tells WLOX News Now city council members have instructed the city attorney to move forward on holding a second vote on Nov. 1. The first vote on Aug. 30 - which needed 60 percent to pass - failed with 56 percent of the voters saying yes to the increase.

The money raised by the increase, about $1 million per year, would be used to improve recreational and athletic facilities in the city.

City leaders say a second vote is needed because some voters were confused about where to vote the first time around, and didn't cast ballots.

