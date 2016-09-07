Gulf Coast Produce organizes Louisiana flood help - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast Produce organizes Louisiana flood help

Christi Alise, one of the owners of Gulf Coast Produce, presented a $10,000 check to Art and Gail Moore of Yes I Can ministries. (Photo source: WLOX) Christi Alise, one of the owners of Gulf Coast Produce, presented a $10,000 check to Art and Gail Moore of Yes I Can ministries. (Photo source: WLOX)
Along with the monetary donation, pallets filled with fresh produce and dog food were also loaded onto a truck bound for Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX) Along with the monetary donation, pallets filled with fresh produce and dog food were also loaded onto a truck bound for Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Biloxi business owners with a close connection to Louisiana are reaching out to help flood victims.

Mike and Christi Alise, with Gulf Coast Produce, helped collect a large monetary donation and organized a shipment of fresh food.

As she presented a $10,000 check to Yes I Can Ministries, Alise recalled her family's personal connection to Louisiana.

“It is close. We have families and friends in Louisiana that's also lost everything. Again, we couldn't just sit back and not do anything. We just wanted to help the people that's truly in need,” said Alise.

Yes I Can Ministries will direct the donation to those still suffering.

“It's a tragedy. Actually, it looks like it's worse than Katrina. I've never seen anything like it. All the debris in the streets, and it's really sad. I mean, a lot of people are crying and hurting. So, it's just an honor to be able to help,” said Art Moore, who directs the ministry along with his wife, Gail.

“It is sad. The debris is everywhere. Families are hurting. They literally lost everything,” said Gail.

Along with the $10,000 check, pallets of produce and dog food are also headed west to help those in need.

“So many people out there. Our phones at the office, literally, are ringing. People wanting and asking for help. So, we are more than happy to help and do what these guys have allowed us to do,” said Gail.

Along with their own company's donations, the Alises, also called on their business connections to pitch in, and they responded.

“With Katrina, I mean, the community stepped up and they helped us. This is the least we could do to help our neighbors in Louisiana. We contacted our distributors across the United States. They helped with contributions,” said Alise. “It's just, it's a great feeling to be able to give back with the communities.”

Chiquita and Produce Alliance also helped with the donations for Louisiana.

