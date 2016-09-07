WLOX Editorial: Elected boards should keep the doors open to the people

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen did the only thing it could do. The board fired Police Chief Art McClung. This action followed the news media discovery that Chief McClung was pulled over for speeding in Pascagoula back in July and apparently admitted to police he had been drinking.

The chief faces no criminal changes. Instead the officers took him home. This whole matter leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

To add to that bad taste, the Moss Point Board made its discussion of the matter secret. They went behind closed doors to hear from McClung, then held their own discussion of the matter, again behind closed doors while a crowded room of Moss Point residents were locked out.

Just because you can close the door to the public, does not mean you always should. Elected boards should keep the doors open to the people who elected them.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

