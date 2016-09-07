Former pro football player, coast produce company team up to help LA

Along with the monetary donation, pallets filled with fresh produce and dog food were also loaded onto a truck bound for Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

Christi Alise, one of the owners of Gulf Coast Produce, presented a $10,000 check to Art and Gail Moore of Yes I Can ministries. (Photo source: WLOX)

A former NFL player and a Biloxi produce company are teaming up to help the flood victims of Louisiana. This morning, Christi Alise, one of the owners of Gulf Coast Produce, presented a $10,000 check to Art and Gail Moore of Yes I Can ministries.

Moore is a former pro football player who played for the New England Patriots. These days, he and his wife direct the ministry, which was located in Baton Rouge for 14 years.

In fact, many employees of that group are among the flood victims.

"There is still so much hurt," said Moore. "People need to understand this is a long-term need."

Alise said she and husband, Mike, have close ties to Louisiana, so this relief effort is personal for them.

"We have friends and family who lost everything," Alise explained.

Along with the monetary donation, pallets filled with fresh produce and dog food were also loaded onto a truck bound for Louisiana.

