East Central Middle School donating supplies to students in La. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central Middle School donating supplies to students in La.

All of the students say it makes them feel good to be able to help their fellow students in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)
One classroom at East Central is almost entirely full of school supplies. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

When record rains pummeled Louisiana in August, one of the hardest hit areas was Denham Springs. Businesses, homes, schools - the entire community - was underwater. 

Many students lost everything; including school supplies. Now, East Central Middle School in Jackson County is lending a hand.

“I think all these kids have lost everything. They don't have anything in their schools, and it's one thing that we can help them out with,” Matthew Greenough, who spent the morning bagging and boxing supplies, explained. 

Other students shared Matthew's sentiments. 

“We’re helping them out with their school supplies because they have nothing left. Their books are floating and pencils are destroyed; everything,” Brady Fant said.

The devastating flooding in Louisiana left a mark on students that won't soon be forgotten.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking. I mean, to think that we take so much for granted and they didn't even have pencils to write with anymore," said Ellie Dunsford. 

When the room full of supplies are delivered on Sept. 9, one student says the kind acts will help lift spirits.

“I think they're going to be really happy, and they just don't have to just start from scratch," said Greenough. "They can have all their stuff that they need for school.”  

The 2016 theme at East Central Middle School is "Try our best and care for one another", and it's a theme that has been taken to heart by the students and teachers.

“We couldn't think of a better way to present the motto to the children and actually put it into practice, and show then what it means to care for one another in a very selfless way," said teacher Lindsey Terry. 

The school supply drive at East Central runs through Sept. 8. Donations may be dropped off during regular school hours.

