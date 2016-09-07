TV chef promotes Hunt.Fish.Feed program in Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

TV chef promotes Hunt.Fish.Feed program in Pascagoula

TV chef Scott Leysath prepares a plate for those in need at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX) TV chef Scott Leysath prepares a plate for those in need at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The stovetops were full, and the prep table was packed at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula, where lunch was prepared by volunteers and a special guest chef.

The Sporting Chef's Scott Leysath took a break from filming to do a little work in the community. Cable One helped bring the chef to the Coast from California as part of a nationwide program called Hunt. Fish. Feed.

"They said there's a need here and these are their people. And Cable One said, 'Please, we've got a great shelter and we think you're going to love these people, and we do,'" said Leysath.

According to Leysath, the effort is geared at reaching a generous set of people.

"We know the outdoor community is a giving community, and we know they're going to want to contribute once they find out that these kind of programs exist," the chef said.

The program encourages hunters and anglers to donate what they can to kitchens like Our Daily Bread. According to Leysath, Hunt. Fish. Feed. has been in operation since 2007. In 2016 alone, the organization has made more than a dozen stops, fed around 50 shelters, and prepared around 30,000 meals.

Missy Meldren, executive director of Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula, says it's efforts like Leysath's that bring the attention needed to get things done.

"Through the effort made with just a few people, we could raise the awareness not only here but everywhere," said Meldren.

The effort is why Charlie Oakes, general manager of Cable One in Pascagoula, jumped at the opportunity to get Leysath to attend.

"I think anytime that you can put a spotlight on the needs of the community and show that there are people that actually care, that want to help out, want to give their time and money and energy to better they community, I think it's a wonderful cause," said Oakes.

It's an effort that Oakes hopes will help provide thousands more meals in the future. Oakes also presented Meldren with a monetary donation of $1,614.25 for Our Daily Bread from the employees of Cable One. 

Leysath says if hunters and anglers wish to donate, they're asked to process the meat first, whether it's fish, deer, or any other game.

