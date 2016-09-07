Several companies recognized as pacesetters for United Way of South MS

WLOX was recognized as a pacesetter company for 2016 on Monday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

WLOX News Now was among several organizations recognized Wednesday morning during the United Way Kickoff Breakfast at the IP Casino in Biloxi.

WLOX was recognized as a pacesetter company for 2016. Pacesetter companies are recognized for running fundraising campaigns between June and September that will pave the way for more fundraising efforts in the fall.

Pacesetter companies have raised more than $470,000 for the United Way of South Mississippi so far this year. The companies recognized include: Feeding the Gulf Coast, Schumacher Clinical Partners Wellness Works, Butler Snow, Mississippi Power Company, Merit Health Biloxi, Renaissance Corporation, IP Casino Resort Spa, SouthGroup Insurance, Harrah’s Gulf Coast, CenterPoint Energy, Regions Bank, Mississippi State Port Authority, Target, and Hancock Bank.

Pacesetter companies raised a total of $470,497 so far for the @UnitedWay_SM. pic.twitter.com/dEvYJqwwyL — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) September 7, 2016

According to the United Way, 99 cents of every dollar given to United Way of South Mississippi stays in the coast community.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.