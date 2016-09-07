WLOX Editorial: Thank you Cajun Navy

When tens of thousands of homes flooded in Louisiana a few weeks ago, it was the people who helped. Neighbors in fishing boats rescuing and rescuing and rescuing, starting in their communities and then going to wherever they heard people needed a ride to safety.

This informal flotilla, that responded instantly, proudly became known as the "Cajun Navy." Frankly the need overwhelmed anything government agencies could do that quickly.

Later came a proposal to somehow certify the Cajun Navy. Laura Lavergne told our sister station in Baton Rouge the following: "It was already handled better than our government was capable of. They should be thankful, end of story... All of this happened without prompting and without regulation. Let's applaud them, not see how we can put an inefficient bureaucracy in charge."

We thank all the hard working first responders including the Cajun Navy, no certification needed. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

