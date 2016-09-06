New petition to change city government circulating in Ocean Spri - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New petition to change city government circulating in Ocean Springs

Two petitions are now circulating in Ocean Springs to change the current form of city government. (Image Source: WLOX News) Two petitions are now circulating in Ocean Springs to change the current form of city government. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Mayor Connie Moran has started her own petition to have a strong mayor form of government which gives her a vote in city business. (Image Source: WLOX News) Mayor Connie Moran has started her own petition to have a strong mayor form of government which gives her a vote in city business. (Image Source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Two petitions are now circulating in Ocean Springs to change the current form of city government. The first petition was started by Ocean Springs resident, George Conwill, to change to a city manager form of government. That would would give an appointed city manager a large portion of power concerning city business. 

Now, Mayor Connie Moran has started her own petition to have a strong mayor form of government, which would give her a vote in city business, something she does not currently have.

Residents we spoke with seem to think neither petition is necessary.

"It's worked pretty well so far. I don't see a reason to change it," said Matt Stebly.

For one resident, the idea of an appointed city manager seems less democratic.

"The only thing I feel is a little bit in the gray area is when you start bringing in [someone] the people of the town didn't vote for, didn't necessarily have a say in bringing in. That's when it kind of gets a little ify," said Eva Beidelman.

For either petition to move forward, they must get 1,050 signatures, that's 10 percent of Ocean Springs' registered voters. Then the city would have to hold a special election for each petition. Residents could vote "no" to both, which would keep things the same. 

Mayor Moran is obviously not in favor of enacting a city manager. She said the reason she started her counter-petition for a strong mayor form of government was because she could not start a petition to keep it the same. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly