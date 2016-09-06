New petition to change city government circulating in Ocean Springs

Mayor Connie Moran has started her own petition to have a strong mayor form of government which gives her a vote in city business. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Two petitions are now circulating in Ocean Springs to change the current form of city government. The first petition was started by Ocean Springs resident, George Conwill, to change to a city manager form of government. That would would give an appointed city manager a large portion of power concerning city business.

Now, Mayor Connie Moran has started her own petition to have a strong mayor form of government, which would give her a vote in city business, something she does not currently have.

Residents we spoke with seem to think neither petition is necessary.

"It's worked pretty well so far. I don't see a reason to change it," said Matt Stebly.

For one resident, the idea of an appointed city manager seems less democratic.

"The only thing I feel is a little bit in the gray area is when you start bringing in [someone] the people of the town didn't vote for, didn't necessarily have a say in bringing in. That's when it kind of gets a little ify," said Eva Beidelman.

For either petition to move forward, they must get 1,050 signatures, that's 10 percent of Ocean Springs' registered voters. Then the city would have to hold a special election for each petition. Residents could vote "no" to both, which would keep things the same.

Mayor Moran is obviously not in favor of enacting a city manager. She said the reason she started her counter-petition for a strong mayor form of government was because she could not start a petition to keep it the same.

