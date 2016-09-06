Picayune Maroon Tide running back Josh Littles named WLOX Player of the Week

The Picayune Maroon Tide jumped all over St. Martin 56-21 on Friday. Coach Dodd Lee had his team ready for the highly explosive Yellow Jackets, a team that crushed Picayune 63 to 28 in 2015.

It was a team effort, but running back Josh Littles came up big. The senior rushed for 175 yards and bagged three touchdowns. He netted 10.2 yards a carry. Littles is the WLOX Player of the Week.

He said, "Really all I could say is my offensive line blocked real good. Without them nothing is possible. So, I give all the credit to them."

Coach Lee says Littles is a special young man who has a love for the game.

"His determination is Number 1, "Lee said. "Of course, he has excellent speed. He's a 10.8 hundred meter and 4.45 forty kid. He's the hardest worker on our football team. He's a great student, great young man. Fine gentleman and really a leader on our football team."

Littles says he's not the only Maroon Tide running back who can pile of the yards.

"We've got a whole lot of depth in the backfield, so If I get tired we have fresh legs coming in. We're looking pretty good. "stated Littles.

Shaun Anderson added 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win over St. Martin.

Quarterback Skyler Bowman had plenty of success throwing the football. He connected with tight end Tyler Penton on touchdown passes of 30 and 70 yards.

Picayune is ready to make another run at the Region 4-5A title and a contender for the state title.

The undefeated Maroon Tide take aim on a third consecutive win Friday night at 7:00, hosting the 2 and 1 Gulfport Admirals in Week 4.

