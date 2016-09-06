Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Taylor Jungmann has rejoined the Milwaukee Brewers

Biloxi right handed pitcher Taylor Jungmann made 13 starts for the Shuckers. He posted a 3-4 record with a 2.51 earned run average over 75 1/3 innings.

He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for August 22-28 after tossing eight shutout innings against the Mississippi Braves on August 23. He allowed only three hits and tossed eight strikeouts. The Temple, Texas native and former Texas Longhorn fired 85 pitches, 62 for strikes in the outing.

Over his last eight starts with the Shuckers since July 27, Jungmann went 3-2 with a 1.60 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 23 walks over 50 2/3 innings. He held opponents to a .188 batting average.

The 26-year-old Jungmann was a first round pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 0-4 with a 9.15 ERA in five starts for the Brewers before being optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 29.

As a rookie in 2015, Jungmann went 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA in 21 starts at the Major League level for Milwaukee. He was named the clubs Pitcher of the Month in August of 2015.

The Brewers roster not has six players that were members of the Biloxi Shuckers in the first two seasons. Pitchers include; RHP Jacob Barnes, Jungmann, RHP Damien Magnifico and LHP Brent Suter. They are joined by infielders Orlando Arcia and Yadiel Rivera.

The Shuckers concluded the 2016 season with a 72-67 record after Monday's 4-1 win over the Mississippi Braves in Pearl.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.