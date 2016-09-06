"New era" for Mississippi Coast Coliseum - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'New era' for Mississippi Coast Coliseum

File picture of Mississippi Coast Coliseum. (Source: WLOX) File picture of Mississippi Coast Coliseum. (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It's budget time for Harrison County, and among the budgets getting reviewed and approved by county supervisors is the spending plan for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

For the first time in its 39-year history, the Coliseum is no longer under the oversight of the State of Mississippi. That oversight now belongs to Harrison County. Executive Director of the Coliseum, Matt McDonnell, made that point clear when he appeared before county supervisors on Tuesday, calling it a "new era" for the facility, one he thinks will be for the best.

"We welcome this move," said McDonnell. "We think it's going to be a positive change for us because it has local people that understand what we do, why we do it, and what the impact is on the folks here in South Mississippi."

McDonnell took over as Executive Director last summer after the retirement of longtime director, Bill Holmes. McDonnell said the transition was smooth and his first year was a good one.

"It was actually the best year we've had since Hurricane Katrina. Our revenues were up, our expenses were down, and we were able to put right at a million dollars to the bottom line," said McDonnell.

McDonnell told supervisors he's proud of the fact that the Coliseum and Convention Center must make it on its own. It does not receive any direct operating subsidies from either the state or the county. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly