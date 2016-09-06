Murder suspect wanted in Lauderdale Co. arrested on the coast

A fugitive wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in Lauderdale County was arrested on Labor Day in South Mississippi.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Diamonte Deron Scott, 25, was arrested in Jackson County, and he is now behind bars in Gulfport awaiting extradition to Lauderdale County.

Peterson said one of his narcotics investigators received a tip Sunday that Scott was on the coast, particularly in Gulfport.

Authorities finally caught a break after hours of searching when deputies spotted a black Ford Focus driving east on Hwy. 90 through Biloxi. Investigators believed Scott was riding in that car.

After deputies confirmed Scott was in the car, they requested assistance from law enforcement agencies in Jackson County.

Peterson said officers finally stopped the car on Gautier Vancleave Rd. and immediately detected the smell of burnt marijuana.

Peterson said Scott was riding in the front passenger seat, and two other people were in the car with him. Officers also reportedly found a double barrel pistol in the glove box of the car.

Scott is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility pending extradition to Lauderdale County.

