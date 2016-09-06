Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport dedicates new hangar space - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport dedicates new hangar space

Located in the general aviation area, the new T-Hangar building includes eight hangars for small, private aircraft. (Photo source: WLOX) Located in the general aviation area, the new T-Hangar building includes eight hangars for small, private aircraft. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A boost for aviation and economic development. That's how community leaders are describing a new hangar building at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Located in the general aviation area, the new T-Hangar building includes eight hangars for small, private aircraft.

"It's a wonderful day to be able to open up these hangars. And to have a place for the people like my friend, Jim Watt, to come and put his airplane in here. Fly it in, be right here at home, 'cause he lives right here in Gulfport, Mississippi. And he can have a place to put his airplane and enjoy life," said Airport Authority Chairman Joe Spraggins.

MDOT paid for $250,000 of the half million dollar project through its multi-modal program.

"To me, I see it as economic development. That's what it's all about. Any time you can help with economic development, we need to do so. Mississippi needs it," said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King.

Forget the traditional ribbon-cutting scissors, airport leaders used a plane's propeller to snap the red ribbon. This 9,000 square foot hangar facility, is officially open for leasing.

"We'll bring more airplanes in here. There's some airplanes coming that are not here in Gulfport now, that would station here if they'd had these hangars years ago. So we're going to be able to bring them back," said Chairman Spraggins.

Airport Director Clay Williams said while the new hangars will certainly benefit general aviation, they will also provide a significant boost to the airport itself.

"It brings more traffic in and out of the airport. It's people buying fuel. It's more takeoff and landings here at Gulfport-Biloxi International. So we're pleased to have this opportunity to construct this infrastructure," said Williams.

Airport leaders are hoping the success of this hangar project, will lead to more.

"Build a couple more and just keep going. And get this airport back going good," said Chairman Spraggins.

The hangar spaces are now for lease. They range in size from 1,100 to 1,500 square feet.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly