Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking son from moth - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking son from mother's home

Billy Gray III (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Billy Gray III (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
Billy Ray Gray IV (Photo source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) Billy Ray Gray IV (Photo source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi man accused of kidnapping his 7-year-old son over the weekend is being held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Billy Gray III took his son from the boy’s mother’s home in St. Martin on Saturday.

Ezell said Gray was visiting his son, Billy Ray Gray IV, at the home on Big Ridge Rd., and the boy’s mother left him in Gray’s care while she went to the store.

When the woman came back, according to Ezell, the boy and his father were gone. The woman also reported some of the boy’s clothes, shoes, a book bag, and other items were missing from the home. She also told investigators Gray had family in Pascagoula and Gulfport.

A neighbor told deputies he saw Gray and the boy leave the home and walk down Masterson St.

After he was reported missing, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for the 7-year-old.

Ezell said Gray turned himself in to Biloxi police around 11 p.m. Saturday night, and his son was with him.

The boy was picked up by his mother, and a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy took Gray to jail.

Ezell said Gray has yet to make an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly