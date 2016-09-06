Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking son from mother's home

A Biloxi man accused of kidnapping his 7-year-old son over the weekend is being held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Billy Gray III took his son from the boy’s mother’s home in St. Martin on Saturday.

Ezell said Gray was visiting his son, Billy Ray Gray IV, at the home on Big Ridge Rd., and the boy’s mother left him in Gray’s care while she went to the store.

When the woman came back, according to Ezell, the boy and his father were gone. The woman also reported some of the boy’s clothes, shoes, a book bag, and other items were missing from the home. She also told investigators Gray had family in Pascagoula and Gulfport.

A neighbor told deputies he saw Gray and the boy leave the home and walk down Masterson St.

After he was reported missing, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for the 7-year-old.

Ezell said Gray turned himself in to Biloxi police around 11 p.m. Saturday night, and his son was with him.

The boy was picked up by his mother, and a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy took Gray to jail.

Ezell said Gray has yet to make an initial court appearance.

