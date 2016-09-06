Mississippians on the state's No Call List for cell phones alre - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippians on the state's No Call List for cell phones already reporting violators

Complaints about telemarketers already being reported to the Mississippi Public Service Commission's No Call List for cell phones.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

In just the first six days of cell phones being officially on the Mississippi No Call list, people have filed 76 complaints against telemarketers. The Mississippi Public Service Commission says half of those complaints are about robocalls. 

The Mississippi No Call list for cell phones went into effect September first for everyone who registered their phones in July with the state's Public Service Commission's No Call List. Being on the list protects you from telemarketing calls.

The PSC reports in July that 51,537 Mississippians registered their cell phones. To register your phone on Mississippi's No Call List go to the Mississippi Public Service’s website. You also can go to that website to report any companies who call you once your cell phone is registered on the Do Not Call List. The PSC says it takes two months after you register for you to be protected. You can also call 800-356-6429 to file a complaint or request forms to file a complaint.

