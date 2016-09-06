Biloxi man accused of hitting girlfriend with car and then choking her

A Biloxi man has been charged with aggravated domestic violence after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with his car and choking her over the weekend.

Investigator Nick Sonnier, with the Biloxi Police Department, said officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block off Pass Rd. on Sunday after witnesses reported Sean Sherard Malone hit a woman with his car and then choked her as he forced her inside.

Sonnier said investigators found Malone, 47, and the woman at their home on Fernwood Rd., and that’s where Malone was arrested without incident.

The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Malone was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he remains behind bars. His bond was set at $50,000.

