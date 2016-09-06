Preparations underway for Harrison County Fair - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Preparations underway for Harrison County Fair

The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend. (Photo source: WLOX) The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)
Harrison County Parks and Recreation Director Greg Whitfield hopes this attraction will become a solid tradition. (Photo source: WLOX) Harrison County Parks and Recreation Director Greg Whitfield hopes this attraction will become a solid tradition. (Photo source: WLOX)
Crews are working hard to prepare for the opening of the first fair at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in more than 80 years. (Photo source: WLOX) Crews are working hard to prepare for the opening of the first fair at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in more than 80 years. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It's crunch time at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Crews are working hard to prepare for the opening of the first fair there in more than 80 years.

It's almost time for these grounds to potentially host thousands of guests. Before that can happen, it's all hands on deck, rain or shine, to make an event come together that hasn't happened in a long time.

"It's the first time in 80 years that the Harrison County Fair has come back. However, we do believe and we know that next year is going to be even better, and the year after that is going to be even better, and we're going to keep on growing from what we have this year," said Harrison County Parks and Recreation Director Greg Whitfield.

What organizers are trying to do this year is practically brand new for this venue and crew.

"It's been real crazy. We have been working overtime. Let's just say I'm tired," said organizer Jourdan Hartshorn.

Hartshorn is one of 10 members on the newly formed board for the Harrison County Fair. At this point, Hartshorn is hoping everything goes as planned.

"It's just trials and errors. It's going to be great, but whatever doesn't work, we know what we can fix for next year," said Hartshorn.

Whitfield hopes this attraction will become a solid tradition.

"We believe that it's going to be good for the community. It's going to be a good way for families to get together," said Whitfield.

Hartshorn believes it really can't happen without the community.

"We're calling on the community, and we need the community to help us out to make this a successful event," said Hartshorn.

One way Hartshorn said the community can help is by volunteering. There are still more than 500 volunteer spots open. To volunteer, call Hartshorn at 228-236-7233.

The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend. It will feature rides, entertainment, a rodeo, and much more, according to organizers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

