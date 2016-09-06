Crews race against time to set up for Harrison County Fair

The first Harrison County Fair in more than 80 years will kick off Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's crunch time at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Crews are working hard to prepare for the first fair there in more than 80 years.

The setup has been a bit rainy at times, hot at others, but organizers are pushing forward. They're hoping to welcome thousands of guests starting Wednesday through the weekend, but there's a lot that has to be done Tuesday to make that possible.

Tents are popping up, stages are being set, and vendors are starting to take to the grounds.

Harrison County Parks and Recreation Director Greg Whitfield said even though this is the first year for the fair in more than 80 years, he and his team have big hopes for it in years to come.

“We want to start a trend. It starts with our generation here, but we want to start a trend that we can grow to one of the biggest fairs in the State of Mississippi,” said Whitfield. “We believe that we have that potential. Harrison County is undoubtedly the best county in the State of Mississippi, and we highly believe that. We believe by carrying out this fair, we can make this fair and grow this fair over the next couple years to the greatest fair in the State of Mississippi.”

The rest of the setup will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow morning. Organizers say volunteers are still needed to help make this year a success.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.