Crews race against time to set up for Harrison County Fair - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crews race against time to set up for Harrison County Fair

The first Harrison County Fair in more than 80 years will kick off Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX) The first Harrison County Fair in more than 80 years will kick off Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It's crunch time at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Crews are working hard to prepare for the first fair there in more than 80 years.

The setup has been a bit rainy at times, hot at others, but organizers are pushing forward. They're hoping to welcome thousands of guests starting Wednesday through the weekend, but there's a lot that has to be done Tuesday to make that possible.

Tents are popping up, stages are being set, and vendors are starting to take to the grounds.

Harrison County Parks and Recreation Director Greg Whitfield said even though this is the first year for the fair in more than 80 years, he and his team have big hopes for it in years to come.

“We want to start a trend. It starts with our generation here, but we want to start a trend that we can grow to one of the biggest fairs in the State of Mississippi,” said Whitfield. “We believe that we have that potential. Harrison County is undoubtedly the best county in the State of Mississippi, and we highly believe that. We believe by carrying out this fair, we can make this fair and grow this fair over the next couple years to the greatest fair in the State of Mississippi.”

The rest of the setup will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow morning. Organizers say volunteers are still needed to help make this year a success.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly