Flames reduce McHenry home to rubble - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flames reduce McHenry home to rubble

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Flames reduced a McHenry home to rubble Monday night. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan) Flames reduced a McHenry home to rubble Monday night. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan)
It took several fire departments about an hour to get the blaze under control. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan) It took several fire departments about an hour to get the blaze under control. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Flames engulfed a McHenry home Monday night leaving just a pile of rubble. It happened at a home on Horse Creek Road.

South Central Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Muffler told WLOX News Now the homeowner left his house around 9 p.m. after cooking dinner. Within 30 minutes, the home had turned into an inferno.

"The homeowner's son-in-law first noticed the orange glare inside the home and called 9-1-1," said Muffler. "By the time we got there a few minutes later, there wasn't much we could do at that point."

It took several fire departments about an hour to get the blaze under control. We're told one fireman suffered from heat exhaustion but he's okay.

Investigators will be at the home Tuesday trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

