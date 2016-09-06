No. 11 Ole Miss collapsed in a 45-34 loss to No. 4 Florida State

Just when it looked as if No. 11 Ole Miss would become the fourth team to pull an upset over a top-ten team, the Rebels stumbled and let a 28-6 second quarter lead vanish away into thin air.

Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly started the game on fire. He directed Ole Miss to four touchdowns and the Seminoles were left hanging on the ropes gasping for air.

You have to give plenty of credit to Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher. He rallied his troops to a late touchdown in the second quarter and the Seminoles trailed 28-13 at the half.

While Kelly would fade down the stretch, Seminoles redshirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois gained confidence as Florida State battled back.

He would complete 33 of 52 pass attempts for 420 yards and two touchdowns and led the largest comeback victory in Florida State history. The Seminoles outscored the Rebels 39 to 6 after Ole Miss led 28 to 6 in the second quarter.

Kelly ended the game with 21 completions in 39 attempts, 4 touchdowns for 312 yards and a costly 3 interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

The Rebels rushing attack generated only 68 yards on 25 attempts. Florida State Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 91 yards on 23 attempts.

Tight end Evan Engram had another outstanding game for the Rebels. He led Ole Miss with 9 catches for 120 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.

It was a disappointing loss for Ole Miss. Coach Hugh Freeze watched his Rebels let the Seminoles off the ropes and a freshman quarterback would provide the knockout blow.

The Rebels jump back onto the football turf hosting Wofford 3 p.m. Saturday in Oxford. After Wofford, Ole Miss will face a hungry Alabama team looking for revenge. As we all know the Rebels have enjoyed back-to-back wins over the Tide. The Alabama game is set for 2:30 p.m. on September 17 in Oxford.

Ole Miss has plenty of talent, but the defense was left out on the field much too long and a number of injuries added to the Rebels woes.

Another super season is still out there for Ole Miss, but Kelly must take care of the football and somehow the Rebels must try to establish a running game to take pressure off Kelly.

The Ole Miss-Florida State game resembled the Southern Miss-Kentucky game. The Golden Eagles outscored the Wildcats 34-0 in the second half on Saturday in Lexington to pull off the largest comeback in Southern Miss history. Southern Miss prevailed 44-35.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

