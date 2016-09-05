What's next? Moss Point fires its police chief

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to terminate Police Chief Art McClung, one week after dash cam video surfaced of him being pulled over by Pascagoula police officers on July 29. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The shake up in Moss Point is complete. The Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to terminate Police Chief Art McClung, one week after dash cam video surfaced of him being pulled over by Pascagoula police officers on July 29. McClung was reportedly clocked going 109 mph and was allegedly impaired.

By a vote of 5-1, the board gave McClung one week to submit his resignation or face termination.

"The services of Chief Art McClung have been terminated by the board of alderman for the city of Moss Point with the option to resign within a seven day period," said Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield.

McClung had kept quiet since the release of the video, but he addressed the board of alderman behind closed doors in an executive session during Tuesday's meeting.

"He broke policy he got behind the vehicle after admittedly drinking vodka. And if you just base it on that, he broke policy and something had to be done," said Alderman Chuck Redmond.

A packed house full of not only concerned citizens, but also Moss Point and Pascagoula police officers, filled the meeting room eager to hear McClung's version. But the board entered an executive session behind closed doors.

McClung left the executive session after about 20 minutes in. This is what he said when we began asking questions.

WLOX News Now: "Will we ever hear your side?"

McClung: "No comment"

McClung kept walking after we asked him if he was under the influence and going 109 miles per hour.

About 15 minutes later, the board walked out to deliver their verdict.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield had this to say about the former chief. "What we saw in the television and the newspaper, that he made a mistake, but that doesn't change that he was the best qualified for the job," Broomfield said.

And he wasn't alone in feeling that way. Alderman Shirley Chambers was the only alderman who voted against the chief's termination. "Everybody makes mistakes. Some of these board members have made mistakes and had them swept under the rug," Chambers said.

Still majority rules. And the board says the five votes in favor of the decision show they're ready to move forward.

"It just shows we have a united front and we're not going to put up with that from the highest employees in the city. Being department heads, they're held at a higher standard and they have to be," said Redmond.

One alderman was missing from the vote, Houston Cunningham. Board members said his vote, either way, wouldn't have made a difference in the outcome.

