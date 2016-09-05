Search for missing man comes to sad end

A Hancock County Sheriff's deputy first spotted Johnson's body in the search area that was less than a hundred yards from his home. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Jason Johnson, 33, was last seen leaving his home in the Kiln on August 25th. (Image Source: Johnson family)

It's the last thing Jason Johnson's loved ones were expecting.

"It appears through all the evidence he had committed suicide," said Glen Grannan, lead investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

A Hancock County sheriff's deputy first spotted Johnson's body in the search area, less than a hundred yards from his home.

"The family got closure. We didn't find him the way we wanted to find him," said family friend Ashley Ladner. "At the end of the day, we still have questions."

Ladner said Johnson was last seen walking out the door of his home after having a dispute with a family member.

His wife thought he was with his family the whole time, but nothing got told to the immediate family. Once the immediate family found out, that's when we got the search planned out," said Ladner.

On foot, ATVs, and by horseback, a large group combed the woods for Johnson Monday morning. That's when they stumbled upon a clue.

"Once we found the shirt that they said he was last seen in, we called the sheriff's department and that made them get more involved," said Ladner.

Investigator Glenn Grannan said they first received word Johnson was missing three or four days after he was last seen.

"We scanned the neighborhood. We put out some photographs. We asked people if they had seen him," said Grannan.

But because they didn't suspect foul play, Grannan said there's only so much they can do when searching for an adult.

"We typically don't just start searching the woods when grown adults are gone," said Grannan.

Grannan said the sheriff's department treats all suicides like homicides until the investigation is complete.

