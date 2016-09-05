Trio catches monster gator on last day of season

Trio catches monster gator on last day of Mississippi alligator season. (Photo Source: Michael Myrick)

The 2016 Mississippi alligator season ended at noon Monday.

A group of friends from Hancock County ended their season with a monster catch early Monday morning. Michael Myrick, Zachary Robertson, and Wayne Sullivan captured a 12-foot 8-inch gator in the waters of Bayou LaCroix.

Once they snagged the gator, it was a three-and-a-half hour fight to get it in the boat. The alligator weighed 600 pounds.

This year, 920 gator permits were issued, for seven hunting zones throughout Mississippi.

