Mississippi car dealership collects donations for flood victims

Many in Louisiana are still reeling from the historic flooding that took everyone by surprise in August.

"When I saw this happen, I wanted to pull my ministry in to make sure we helped in that effort. And Pat Peck reached out and said we wanted to do it, and I wanted to make sure that we joined in to make sure we were doing what we were supposed to do, as well," said Pastor Kevin Payton.

Payton serves as pastor at New Birth Full Gospel Baptist Church in Gulfport. He's also a sales consultant at Pat Peck Nissan. Now, the two sides of his life are coming together to help those in need.

"We're trying to take up flood donations for the flood victims in Louisiana. There's a of different areas that haven't gotten any assistance yet, so we took it ourselves to become a designated donations site," said Pat Peck Nissan Sales Consultant Christine Klein.

A variety of donations are already coming in, including cleaning supplies and dental hygiene items, but Pat Peck Nissan sales associates say they need more items before they leave for Baton Rouge.

"We need baby items like baby food, Pampers, and wipes. We need brooms and mops. We're asking businesses to get involved in this," said Klein.

Most of the sales people at Pat Peck are Gulf Coast natives who relate to those having a hard time in Louisiana.

"Myself, I went through a flood in Alabama back in March of 1990. So I know what they're going through," said Klein. "That's why a couple of us took it upon ourselves to start this because we know what it was like in Hurricane Katrina here."

"To the victims, I just want to say press forward, move on, you're gonna actually get past this. We have a lot of people that are really rooting for you, so stay encouraged. We're coming your way," said Payton.

And just to add a little extra incentive to any potential car buyers, the folks at Pat Peck say they'll take $500 off any car purchase if you bring in a donation to their flood relief effort.

