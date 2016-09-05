Body found in Kiln identified as missing Hancock County man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Body found in Kiln identified as missing Hancock County man

Jason Johnson’s body was found this afternoon off County Road 274. (Photo source: WLOX) Jason Johnson’s body was found this afternoon off County Road 274. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Authorities in Hancock County have identified the body found in a wooded area in the Kiln as the man volunteers spent hours searching for Monday morning.

Jason Johnson’s body was found this afternoon off County Road 274 less than 100 yards from his home. His family said the 33-year-old had been missing for more than a week.

Glenn Grannan, lead investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said the cause of death was suicide.

Dozens of volunteers showed up on foot, on horseback, and with ATVs Monday morning to help look for Johnson. The search focused on a 17-acre piece of land off Hwy. 603. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department also sent a K9 unit to aid in the search.

Johnson’s sister-in-law, Diann Kollath, said he walked out the front door of their house trailer on County Road 274 on Aug. 24. That was the last time he was seen alive.

