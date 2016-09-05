Body found in Kiln identified as missing Hancock County man

Dozens of volunteers showed up Monday morning to help find Jason Johnson and bring him home, but their worst fears were realized when his body was found later in the afternoon.

Dozens of volunteers showed up Monday morning to help find Jason Johnson and bring him home, but their worst fears were realized when his body was found later in the afternoon.

The search efforts are centered around a 17-acre piece of property off Hwy. 603 in the Kiln. (Photo source: WLOX)

The search efforts are centered around a 17-acre piece of property off Hwy. 603 in the Kiln. (Photo source: WLOX)

Search comes to an end after missing man’s body found in woods

Search comes to an end after missing man’s body found in woods

Authorities in Hancock County have identified the body found in a wooded area in the Kiln as the man volunteers spent hours searching for Monday morning.

Jason Johnson’s body was found this afternoon off County Road 274 less than 100 yards from his home. His family said the 33-year-old had been missing for more than a week.

Glenn Grannan, lead investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said the cause of death was suicide.

Dozens of volunteers showed up on foot, on horseback, and with ATVs Monday morning to help look for Johnson. The search focused on a 17-acre piece of land off Hwy. 603. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department also sent a K9 unit to aid in the search.

Johnson’s sister-in-law, Diann Kollath, said he walked out the front door of their house trailer on County Road 274 on Aug. 24. That was the last time he was seen alive.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.