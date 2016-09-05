Beach goers don't let soggy forecast dampen their spirits

These stubborn, scattered showers is not the kind of weather the tourism industry was hoping for on this Labor Day. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was certainly a soggy end to the holiday weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But despite the scattered showers, some visitors still kept their plans to visit the beach on this Labor Day.

"Get out and relax and enjoy Labor Day," said Wilson Borskey.

His family from New Orleans had been planning a birthday celebration on the beach. And they didn't let a few showers spoil those plans.

"We traveled all this way, we might as well. Came all the way from Louisiana," said Borskey.

"We have the whole beach to ourselves, I know y'all are jealous! Got the whole thing," said Nadja McWilliams.

Umbrellas were the appropriate beach accessory for many visitors on this final holiday of the summer season.

"Just riding around, enjoying the rain a little bit."

Robert and Connie from Hattiesburg enjoyed getting out and about, despite the rain drops.

"Getting outside, getting some fresh air. A little damp, but we're still having a good time," said Robert.

Late morning found a few soggy souls in the water and along the shoreline near Jones Park in Gulfport. Rain doesn't seem to hamper castle construction.

"We've been building a castle," said Junior Ross, "And it’s pretty tough."

"The water was actually cool. It feels better, since it's raining," said Angel Ross, who took a swim between times she helped with the sand castle.

