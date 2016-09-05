Several accidents slow I-10 traffic in South MS

At least four accidents on Interstate 10 in Jackson County caused major delays in both the east and westbound lanes Monday afternoon. (Photo source: WLOX)

At least four accidents on Interstate 10 caused major delays in both the east and westbound lanes Monday afternoon.

The first accident happened in the eastbound lanes at Hwy 613, Exit 68 in Pascagoula. Traffic was still backed up for miles an hour after the initial crash.

The second accident happened in the westbound lanes just past Highway 63, Exit 69 in Moss Point. A third accident was reported in the westbound lanes just past Franklin Creek Road, Exit 75.

Around 1pm, a fourth crash happened in the westbound lanes before Hwy 63. That was expected to impact traffic for another hour, even as troopers cleared the previous tie ups.

Emergency crews are staying busy working crashes in Harrison County, too. The left eastbound lane is closed near County Farm Rd. as crews work to remove two trucks that left the roadway and ended up in the median.

It's not clear if there were any injuries in these accidents, but most seem to be minor crashes.

