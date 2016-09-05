Several accidents slow I-10 traffic in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Several accidents slow I-10 traffic in South MS

At least four accidents on Interstate 10 in Jackson County caused major delays in both the east and westbound lanes Monday afternoon.  (Photo source: WLOX) At least four accidents on Interstate 10 in Jackson County caused major delays in both the east and westbound lanes Monday afternoon.  (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: MDOT traffic camera) (Photo source: MDOT traffic camera)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

At least four accidents on Interstate 10 caused major delays in both the east and westbound lanes Monday afternoon. 

The first accident happened in the eastbound lanes at Hwy 613, Exit 68 in Pascagoula. Traffic was still backed up for miles an hour after the initial crash. 

The second accident happened in the westbound lanes just past Highway 63, Exit 69 in Moss Point. A third accident was reported in the westbound lanes just past Franklin Creek Road, Exit 75. 

Around 1pm, a fourth crash happened in the westbound lanes before Hwy 63. That was expected to impact traffic for another hour, even as troopers cleared the previous tie ups. 

Emergency crews are staying busy working crashes in Harrison County, too. The left eastbound lane is closed near County Farm Rd. as crews work to remove two trucks that left the roadway and ended up in the median.

It's not clear if there were any injuries in these accidents, but most seem to be minor crashes. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly