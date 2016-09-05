Hattiesburg man hit, killed while walking along Hwy. 90 in LA

A Hattiesburg man was killed over the weekend when he was hit by an SUV while walking on the side of Hwy. 90 in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash that killed Jason Newburn, 34, happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Iberia Parish.

LSP troopers said Newburn was hit by a Volvo SUV driven by Ab Coulan, 28, of New Orleans. Newburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Coulan took a breath test and was not impaired. Blood samples from Newburn were sent to the Louisiana State Crime Lab for analysis.

