Search comes to an end after missing man’s body found in woods

The search efforts are centered around a 17-acre piece of property off Hwy. 603 in the Kiln.
It's been more than a week since Diann Kollath says her husband saw their brother-in-law, Jason Johnson, walk out the front door of their house trailer at the end of County Road 274.
Briefing before the search gets underway for Jason Johnson.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Dozens of volunteers showed up Monday morning to help find Jason Johnson and bring him home, but their worst fears were realized when his body was found later in the afternoon.

It's been more than a week since Diann Kollath says her husband saw their brother-in-law, Jason Johnson, walk out the front door of their house trailer at the end of County Road 274. He had been known to visit his mother occasionally. That's where his family assumed he had gone for a while.

"When she called me Friday at work to check on him, that's when we figured out that he wasn't there either," said Kollath.

That's when concern set in. 

"Yeah, we're a little nervous, scared," said Jason's brother, Dwayne Johnson.

According to Dwayne, it's not unusual for Jason to leave the house. But this time was different. 

"For him to go and not even bring a suit of clothes with him. And it's been a week and a half and he hasn't come back or called or had anybody come get stuff for him or anything. That's what's out of the ordinary right now," said Dwayne.

A search effort, organized by friends and family kicked into gear Monday morning. 

"We've got to start somewhere," said Arthur Ladner, Jason's brother-in-law. 

Arthur hauled an ATV to the site to help with the search. Several people brought horses to the search. John Bradley said different search methods have their advantages. He preferred horseback.

"You sit up a little higher than you do on an ATV, and you get in a lot of tight places," said Bradley.

Those searching used yellow caution tape to mark off where they searched. One area was sectioned off by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. A piece of clothing was found in that area that matched the description of the tank top Jason was said to have been seen wearing last.
    
According to Sgt. Carl Contranchis, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department deployed a dog to the scene to help with the search. 

Glenn Grannan, lead investigator with the sheriff's department, said the cause of death was suicide.

