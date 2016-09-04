TV movie to feature local rapper's music

a local rap artist will get a huge break in his career. When the movie, A Girl like Grace, premieres on BET this Thursday night. (Image Source: WLOX News)

When the movie, A Girl like Grace, premieres on BET Thursday night, a local rap artist will get a huge break in his career.

Gulfport rapper Young JoJo will have one of his songs featured in the movie.

"I'm just excited. September 8th is something we've all been waiting for," said Young JoJo.

It's been almost two years since the movie, A Girl like Grace, was filmed in South Mississippi. After making its rounds in theaters, it's finally premiering on cable TV.

"Just my music being on a national televised network, my single, it's amazing. It's a great feeling," said Young JoJo.

Young JoJo's single, Outta Control, is part of the movie's soundtrack. However, getting the director's on board with using his music in the movie wasn't an easy task.

"At first it was a year process of 'Okay, we'll go with it' and then it was like 'Okay, we're not going to go with it', then I get a phone call back a year later saying we want some music. I'm like, this is the single," said JoJo.

JoJo has been rapping since he was about three years old, and writing music since he was about 12.

"So just to be able to make it this far and know that my hard work - because I've always been the one that's persistent, and believing in myself and my dream and my craft - so to get to this level is amazing. I want to keep pushing forward," said Young JoJo.

Since filming the movie, JoJo has continued to work on his music career and promote his single. Even though it's been a long road for the young artist, Thursday night is a reminder of how hard work pays off.

"I'm going to be a fan just like everybody else. I've seen the movie, but to see it on TV and on BET, I still can't believe it honestly," said Young JoJo.

The movie features actresses Megan Good and Raven Symone.

