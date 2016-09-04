Hundreds of dog-lovers turn out for annual show

More than 800 people turned out for the two-day event. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Hundreds of dog lovers packed the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center Labor Day weekend for a very special reason.

More than 800 dogs were featured at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club Dog Show.

There were a variety of actives including grooming, and dog training. The event even gave participants the opportunity to buy items such as doggy toys, and treats.

"This is our first year at the coliseum with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club. We have been at the Harrison Fairground prior to this year, and we're real big on educating the public on the breed and giving back to the community," said Charles Stewart of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club.

For more information about the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, visit www.mgckc.org.

