Fall-feel air could arrive this week

At WLOX in Biloxi, we've seen our 1st low temps in the 60s typically by early September. At the Gulfport airport, the onset of 60s usually arrives by August's end.

Dry high pressure over the region could help us to see less humidity by Thursday.

Looks like we could get a taste of less-humid air later this week.

What will cause this drier air? A ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to set up across the region by the second half of the week, promoting dry and fair weather. Dew points may fall into the 60s by Thursday.

South Mississippi's coastal counties have morning low temperatures in the lower 70s for the second half of this week; inland counties may cool to the upper 60s.

The last day the temperature dropped below 70 degrees in the Gulfport / Biloxi area was May 29th of this year! #MSwx pic.twitter.com/dFGFSI1ZUr — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 4, 2016

"I don't want to get everyone's hopes up too high," mentioned WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "It may not be quite as cool, dry, and as crisp as some would like. But, for many, it'll be a welcomed break from the high humidity that has plagued us all summer long."

"At the very least, it should make for a couple of slightly more pleasant mornings during the second half of this week," Williams continued.

2016 has been the latest seasonal start to AM lows in the 60s for the Gulfport airport since at least 2012. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/QN3FlzHrKB — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 4, 2016

History tells us that this is typically the time of year that we start to get our morning temps down into the 60s even along the coast.

So, cross your fingers this forecast pans out and we may all be drinking PSLs before you know it!

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.