Fall-feel air could arrive this week

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Looks like we could get a taste of less-humid air later this week.

What will cause this drier air? A ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to set up across the region by the second half of the week, promoting dry and fair weather. Dew points may fall into the 60s by Thursday. 

South Mississippi's coastal counties have morning low temperatures in the lower 70s for the second half of this week; inland counties may cool to the upper 60s.

"I don't want to get everyone's hopes up too high," mentioned WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "It may not be quite as cool, dry, and as crisp as some would like. But, for many, it'll be a welcomed break from the high humidity that has plagued us all summer long."

"At the very least, it should make for a couple of slightly more pleasant mornings during the second half of this week," Williams continued.

History tells us that this is typically the time of year that we start to get our morning temps down into the 60s even along the coast.

So, cross your fingers this forecast pans out and we may all be drinking PSLs before you know it!

