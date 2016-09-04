House fire kills 78-year-old Biloxi man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

House fire kills 78-year-old Biloxi man

Laney's roomate was rescued and admitted to the hospital. (Photo source: City of Biloxi) Laney's roomate was rescued and admitted to the hospital. (Photo source: City of Biloxi)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A house fire in east Biloxi claimed the life of 79-year-old Ollie Louis Lamey early Sunday morning. 

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, Lamey's relatives gathered around the home in the 300 block of Seal Ave. 

"It was my grandpa. We lost my grandpa, and we're going to miss him dearly. He was a good man," said Shania Bissonette

According to Jeff Merrill, Deputy Chief of Operations with the Biloxi Fire Department, firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m.

Firefighter William Wally says he saw the victim in the home as they worked to contain the blaze.

"In the northeast bedroom, looked like he was asleep at the time of his death," Wally told WLOX News Now. 

Lamey lived at the home with his roommate, 53-year-old Linda Gontner, who was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Explosions from oxygen tanks found in the home intensified fire fighting efforts. Lamey's dog also died in the fire. 

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

